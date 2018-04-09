California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,084 Shares of BroadSoft Inc (BSFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ:BSFT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of BroadSoft worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BroadSoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BroadSoft by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSFT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.95. 19,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,017. BroadSoft Inc has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $244,462.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BroadSoft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/broadsoft-inc-bsft-position-boosted-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

BroadSoft Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for BroadSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.