Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $57,727.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $33,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at $438,257.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

AXTA stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,919.43, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-anticipate-axalta-coating-systems-axta-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-13-billion.html.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.