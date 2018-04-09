Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.87. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 55,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85,454.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $92.98 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

