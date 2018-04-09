Brokerages Anticipate J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J. B. Hunt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. J. B. Hunt reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J. B. Hunt.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered J. B. Hunt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on J. B. Hunt to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

JBHT stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,578. J. B. Hunt has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,857.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of J. B. Hunt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of J. B. Hunt stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J. B. Hunt by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

J. B. Hunt Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

