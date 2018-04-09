Brokerages Anticipate Logitech (LOGI) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Logitech reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech.

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.47 million. Logitech had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Logitech in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 311,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,577. Logitech has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,059.24, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Marcel Stolk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $789,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $4,147,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,673 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,204. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech in the 4th quarter worth $38,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech by 750.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 796,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech by 724.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 713,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 708,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,759,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 441,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

