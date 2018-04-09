Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 360,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,156.94, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald M. Haines II sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $127,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,400 shares of company stock worth $3,083,053. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 97.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

