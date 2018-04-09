Brokerages Anticipate NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to report sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.77 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 844,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,358.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,526,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,144,000 after buying an additional 204,685 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,044,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 6,184,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after buying an additional 1,047,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,611,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 1,320,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 599,612 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 254,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,534. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,307.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

