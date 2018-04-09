Brokerages Anticipate Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Smart & Final Stores reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Smart & Final Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Smart & Final Stores stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Smart & Final Stores has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $450.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Scott R. Drew sold 36,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $328,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-anticipate-smart-final-stores-inc-sfs-to-post-0-07-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company is engaged in the business of selling fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, together with foodservice, packaging and janitorial products. The Company operates through two segments: Smart & Final, and Cash and Carry. The Smart & Final segment focuses on both household and business customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart & Final Stores (SFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.