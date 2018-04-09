Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.65.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 43,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $4,808,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 798,812 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 267,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $29,680,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,427.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $102,215.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

