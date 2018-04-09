Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging (VREX) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging’s rating score has declined by 19.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $38.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Varex Imaging an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,353.25, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

