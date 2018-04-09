Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $431,405.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Sanford Hughes bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $160,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $145,602,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,286,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after buying an additional 1,185,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,856,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,557,000 after buying an additional 864,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,786,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 931,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,067,000 after buying an additional 621,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $19,078.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $74.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

