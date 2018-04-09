Brokerages Expect Aqua America Inc (WTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will announce sales of $199.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.30 million and the highest is $207.00 million. Aqua America reported sales of $187.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full year sales of $199.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.91 million to $926.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $930.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $989.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.26 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Wells Fargo cut shares of Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

WTR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,988.41, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. Aqua America has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $4,411,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

