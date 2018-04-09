Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.31 Million

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce sales of $63.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.52 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $44.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $63.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $264.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $279.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,055.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $83,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 61,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

