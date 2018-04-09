Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 53.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 96,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,665. The stock has a market cap of $1,408.97, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

