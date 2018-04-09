Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $570.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.70 million and the highest is $570.80 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $529.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $570.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. 658,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,749. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,849.37, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

