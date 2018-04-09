Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS upgraded shares of The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $343,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,092,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in The Western Union by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 34,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 84,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Western Union by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

WU opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,832.32, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

