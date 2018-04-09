Brokerages Expect Waddell & Reed (WDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) will announce sales of $286.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Waddell & Reed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.46 million and the highest is $290.30 million. Waddell & Reed posted sales of $286.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed will report full year sales of $286.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waddell & Reed.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $294.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

WDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $132,926.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WDR opened at $20.21 on Monday. Waddell & Reed has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1,684.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

