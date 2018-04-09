Brokerages Expect Westmoreland Coal (WLB) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westmoreland Coal’s earnings. Westmoreland Coal posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 339%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal will report full-year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westmoreland Coal.

A number of research firms have commented on WLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 992,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 158,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Westmoreland Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Westmoreland Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westmoreland Coal by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 386,481 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 190,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Westmoreland Coal by 996.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 276,185 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 250,985 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westmoreland Coal (WLB) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 902,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32. Westmoreland Coal has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company is an energy company. The Company operates through six segments: Coal-U.S., Coal-Canada, Coal-(WMLP), Power, Heritage and Corporate. The Coal-U.S. segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and New Mexico. The Coal-Canada segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

