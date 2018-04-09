Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO)

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 226 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SECO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ SECO opened at $8.92 on Monday. Secoo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 and a PE ratio of 11.74.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Secoo will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.26% of Secoo at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

