Brokerages Set $190.50 Price Target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $190.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Teledyne Technologies an industry rank of 118 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NYSE:TDY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.14. The company had a trading volume of 130,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,624.20, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $1,093,545.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total value of $683,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,476,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $121,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

