Brokerages Set $3.50 Target Price for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Universal Technical Institute’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 123 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 52.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 575,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 198,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as measured by total average undergraduate full-time enrollment and graduates. The Company offers undergraduate degree or diploma programs at approximately 12 campuses across the United States under the banner of various brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (collectively, MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

