Brokerages Set $42.33 Price Target for Consol Energy (CEIX)

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $42.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,113. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $352.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

