Brokerages Set $62.00 Target Price for John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $62.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John Wiley & Sons an industry rank of 5 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on John Wiley & Sons from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised John Wiley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of JW.A traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. 376,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3,625.17, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.99. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.05 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

