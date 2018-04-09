Brokerages Set Arizona Mining Inc (AZ) PT at $5.54

Shares of Arizona Mining Inc (TSE:AZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

AZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Arizona Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arizona Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Arizona Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Arizona Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Arizona Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:AZ traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,893. Arizona Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$4.87.

Arizona Mining Company Profile

Arizona Mining Inc, formerly AZ Mining Inc, is a Canada-based junior resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and if warranted, development of natural mineral resource properties. It operates through mineral exploration and development segment. It is focused on the exploration and development of Hermosa Property.

