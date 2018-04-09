Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Target Price at $45.33

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $613,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $55,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 164,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,313. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,514.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15). equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

