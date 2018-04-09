Brokerages Set ConforMIS (CFMS) PT at $5.13

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ConforMIS by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 299,100 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 390,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS remained flat at $$1.38 during trading on Wednesday. 166,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,780. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $83.96, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. equities analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set ConforMIS (CFMS) PT at $5.13” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-set-conformis-cfms-pt-at-5-13.html.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.