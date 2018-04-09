Brokerages Set Cooper-Standard Automotive (CPS) Target Price at $119.80

Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

CPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CPS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,200.09, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74. Cooper-Standard Automotive has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.01 million. Cooper-Standard Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Automotive will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $591,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $1,961,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,102. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard Automotive

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

