Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.55 ($95.74).

DAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Daimler (ETR DAI) traded up €1.46 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €69.17 ($85.40). 14,720,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $73,010.00 and a PE ratio of 7.03. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($94.27).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Daimler AG (DAI) Target Price at $77.55” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-set-daimler-ag-dai-target-price-at-77-55-updated-updated-updated.html.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.