Brokerages Set Endologix Inc (ELGX) PT at $5.36

Shares of Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELGX. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Endologix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Endologix stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,942. The stock has a market cap of $353.32, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.32. Endologix has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. Endologix’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Endologix will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Endologix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endologix during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

