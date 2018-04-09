Brokerages Set Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Price Target at $8.43

Shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 571,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 31,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

