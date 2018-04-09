Brokerages Set Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Price Target at $20.50

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Ferroglobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 108.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $146,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,655. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,766.50, a PE ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

