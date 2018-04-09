Brokerages Set GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) PT at $7.77

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GNC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNC (NYSE GNC) traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,353. The company has a market cap of $355.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.89. GNC has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $557.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.80 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 120.93% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that GNC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

