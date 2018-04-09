Brokerages Set Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Price Target at $138.00

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 138 ($1.91).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSTN shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 138 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($2.00) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 136 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 141 ($1.95) to GBX 143 ($1.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hansteen stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.20 ($1.76). 4,472,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.33. Hansteen has a twelve month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.90 ($2.04).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of GBX 5,900 million during the quarter. Hansteen had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

