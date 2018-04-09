Brokerages Set Kohl's Co. (KSS) PT at $58.18

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,980. The firm has a market cap of $10,330.62, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl's has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Kohl's’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $224,716.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the period.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

