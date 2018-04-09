Brokerages Set L3 Technologies (LLL) Target Price at $224.00

Shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $8,279,577.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,498 shares of company stock valued at $99,436,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 240,875 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 327,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 3,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 119,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 111,676 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 102,582 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLL traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.63. 236,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,997. The company has a market capitalization of $16,253.37, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

