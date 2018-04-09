Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Price Target at $68.33

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Ormat Technologies (ORA) traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 454,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $2,750.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,008,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Price Target at $68.33” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-set-ormat-technologies-inc-ora-price-target-at-68-33-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.