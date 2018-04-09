Brokerages Set Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Target Price at $7,462.86

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,462.86 ($103.11).

Several research firms recently commented on PPB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($105.00) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($110.53) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 9,400 ($129.87) to GBX 9,200 ($127.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

PPB remained flat at $GBX 7,300 ($100.86) during trading on Wednesday. Paddy Power Betfair has a twelve month low of GBX 6,572.50 ($90.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,967 ($123.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 135 ($1.87) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc, formerly Paddy Power plc, is an Ireland-based public online betting and gaming company. The Company operates through Online (ex Australia), Online Australia, UK Retail, Irish Retail, and Telephone segments. The Company offers sports betting and gaming, which include gaming machines, games, casino, bingo and poker, and business-to-business (B2B) services.

