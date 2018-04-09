Brokerages Set Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Price Target at $103.11

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 326,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,382. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,566.83, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $172,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,902.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 10,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $991,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,462,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $256,000. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

