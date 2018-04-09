Brokerages Set RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Price Target at $2.83

Shares of RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

RSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RadiSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RadiSys by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RadiSys by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RadiSys by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadiSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of RadiSys by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 197,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadiSys (RSYS) traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 490,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,648. The firm has a market cap of $26.91, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. RadiSys has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. RadiSys had a negative return on equity of 71.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that RadiSys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-set-radisys-co-rsys-price-target-at-2-83-updated-updated.html.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

Receive News & Ratings for RadiSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadiSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.