Brokerages Set Rev Group Inc (REVG) Price Target at $31.14

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,208.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aip LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rev Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after buying an additional 625,448 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Rev Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rev Group by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,242,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after buying an additional 530,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rev Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rev Group (REVG) traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 1,926,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,613. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1,401.21, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Rev Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

