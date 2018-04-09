Brokerages Set Semtech (SMTC) Price Target at $43.44

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Piper Jaffray upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Semtech to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. 340,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,530. Semtech has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2,720.71, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 2,250 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $83,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,713 shares of company stock worth $5,199,298. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,515,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,526,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Semtech by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 396,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Semtech by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Semtech by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,465,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,317,000 after acquiring an additional 336,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

