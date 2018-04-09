Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Price Target at $52.57

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.57.

SJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

SJ stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.22. 86,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,516. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$38.23 and a 1-year high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.46. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of C$377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$371.07 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. It manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products, which include marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges and coal tar-based products.

