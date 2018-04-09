Brokerages Set Unit Co. (UNT) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of UNT remained flat at $$19.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.91, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 2.92. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Unit will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unit by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Unit by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unit by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

