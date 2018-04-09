Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 165.50 ($2.29).

Several brokerages have commented on VEC. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.21) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vectura Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.64) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of Vectura Group (VEC) traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81.20 ($1.12). 12,723,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Price Target at $169.14” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-set-vectura-group-plc-vec-price-target-at-169-14-updated-updated-updated.html.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.