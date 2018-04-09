Brokerages Set Wilmington PLC (WIL) Price Target at $325.00

Shares of Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.49).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wilmington from GBX 305 ($4.21) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.18) price target on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Pedro Ros bought 14,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £35,965.56 ($49,689.91).

Wilmington (LON WIL) traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.38). 76,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,456. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,041.67. Wilmington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.25 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.92).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brokerages-set-wilmington-plc-wil-price-target-at-325-00-updated-updated.html.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc is engaged in providing education and networking. The Company’s segments include Risk & Compliance, Finance, Legal and Insight. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance accredited training and information, market intelligence and analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.