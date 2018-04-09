Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

BKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 price target on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brookdale Senior Living from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 1,886,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,251.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley bought 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $49,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,617.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucinda M. Baier bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 382,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,561.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $256,401 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 299,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,968,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,341 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brookdale-senior-living-inc-bkd-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-22-per-share-updated.html.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.