BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 591,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,846. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $4,832.69, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 454,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,818,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 435,061 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 302,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,871,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,733,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,388,000 after acquiring an additional 233,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

