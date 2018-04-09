Brookfield Real Assets to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (RA)

Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,285. Brookfield Real Assets has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

In related news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $225,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Brookfield Real Assets

There is no company description available for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

