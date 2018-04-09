Jason Joseph Sells 4,000 Shares of Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,810.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

