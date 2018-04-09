Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brown & Brown earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8146948412899 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.39. 369,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,914.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Langen Mcalenn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $12.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brown-brown-bro-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-14-updated-updated-updated.html.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.